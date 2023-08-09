El Altar Parish promotes tourism in Chimborazo

Penipe

From the El Altar Rural Parish Decentralized Autonomous Government, through a press conference held on the morning of Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the facilities of the Tren Dorado Hotel in Riobamba, it carried out the tourist dissemination of the place to the local citizens and other spectators.

The objective of the press conference was to demonstrate all the tourist potential to the Chimboracense and local citizens of the Penipe canton, the dissemination event was attended by several local media, civil society and some authorities of the city of Riobamba. Christian Balseca deputy director of tourism of the Gad Municipal Penipe, made known the importance of enhancing tourism in the parish, where he emphasized some important aspects “talking about tourism is talking about a very important integrality, both for those who are fundamental actors in tourism, who do tourism and those who enjoy it” said Balseca.

At the press conference, some activities were carried out, from the signing of an agreement to promote tourism in the El Altar parish, the presentation of a tourist video with the main attractions of the sector and the tasting of typical dishes related to the town. For his part, Patricio Yucta, a tourism technician from the parish Gad, explained about the signing of the agreements they have together with the El Altar Parish Gad. The first agreement signed was with the operator Soultrain expeditions Cia. Ltda, whose objective is to disseminate and commercialize tourism and a second with the Ecuadorian Network for Research in Tourism and Sustainability (REDITUS), for support in training on tourism issues, “The first agreement will be made with a private company, a tourism operator owned by Dr. Manzano as well as a representative of various universities in the country at an international level to support the presentation of tourist services, that is why we are articulating with the private sector”, said Yucta.

For the signing of the agreement, Manzano thanked each one of those present for making an appointment at the press conference where he said that they are committed to the production and development of tourism in Riobambeño, he also highlighted the importance of the link between the public, academic and private sectors “On the part of the Ecuadorian Network for Tourism and Sustainability Research to which I belong, we always promote research, especially on issues of tourism, social inclusion and sustainability, and tourism digitization. We intend to make this strategic alliance so that the Parish Gad can have this help and in one way another way to collaborate with various professionals at the national and foreign level, ”he said. The event ended with the signing of both agreements and the tasting of the gastronomy of the Alatar parish, including the projection of a video with various strategic tourist sectors of the sector.