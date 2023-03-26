Home News El Barrio and Piqué, the big winners of the Kings League
El Barrio and Piqué, the big winners of the Kings League

El Barrio and Piqué, the big winners of the Kings League

The Kings League, a 7-a-side football competition created by Kosmos, Gerard Piqué’s company, and which was broadcast entirely by streaming, brought together 90,000 viewers on Spotify Camp Nou for the finals of the competitions, as announced by the organizers .

In the League, chaired by Piqué, teams of well-known Twitch streamers participate, among which Ibai Llanos stands out. The maximum audience for the competition occurred at the end of February, with the presence of Ronaldinho, who brought together 2,120,962 viewers on the aforementioned streaming platform.

The success of the 7-a-side soccer championship is undoubtedly one of the best recent news for Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, who has experienced a difficult time with his fans and the press after his sudden divorce with Colombian singer Shakira.

