El Bordo and Ricardo Mollo present new single “Certezas de carton”

El Bordo and Ricardo Mollo present new single “Certezas de carton”

In commemoration of 25 years of experience, the Argentine rock band El Bordo, presented their new single, “Certezas de carton”, material that has the collaboration of the musician and benchmark of the scene in that country, Ricardo Mollo. It is a classic ballad with hit paste that aims to become a classic of Argentinian music.

“Certezas de carton” is a sample of the stylistic maturity of El Bordo, who has managed to remain faithful to his style throughout these 25 years. The song was written by Ale Kurz -leader of the band, it paints a dreamscape about a personal story.

The collaboration of Ricardo Mollo, guitarist and vocalist of Divididos, adds an exceptional touch to the song, and demonstrates the respect and admiration that El Bordo has earned in the Argentine rock scene.

«Through people in common we had a good vibes, there was always a love but we had never met. While I was recording the song I felt that Ricardo had to participate, that’s when I stopped everything, grabbed the phone and sent him a private instagram message inviting him to participate, telling him that I would like him to listen to the song, that he was always a very positive and creative influence on me. , and he answered me right away. I sent him the song, he liked it and he told me: what can you imagine? – and I told him: I imagine you sing and play the guitar with me. It was an incredible experience, the truth is very grateful, “explained Ale Kurz, about the collaboration of Ricardo Mollo.

The band’s new single is the third advance from El Bordo’s next album (which will be released this year), it is already available on all digital platforms, and we are sure it will become an anthem of Argentine music. Do not miss this national rock hit and accompany the band on this important anniversary.

In this 2023 El Bordo celebrates 25 years of experience and as part of the festivities of this important celebration, the band kicks off a national tour with a great show next Saturday, July 22 at the Teatro de Flores.

