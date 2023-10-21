El Campanazo- Comments – news

By The Sacristan

In the shadow contractor Government

From various sources El Sacristán has learned that in the Government of Cauca there is a contractor who has been screwed since past administrations, and he is the one who structures and plans the contracting of almost all the secretariats and agencies of the territorial area and the bidders that the lawyer selects. Of course, his name does not appear anywhere. Furthermore, officials, for fear of losing their jobs or their service provision contracts, look on and remain silent.

The Colombian Oversight Network (Red Ver), He says that he has sent cases of these contracts in the Government of Cauca to the Prosecutor’s Office and control agencies. He points out in a writing that the Secristán knew, regarding the shadow contractor: “…Note that the person behind the processes, but who does not sign any of its sections, is lawyer What he structures and plans from a contractual perspective, leaves the evaluation group at risk (he cites the names of the officials), already in the crosshairs of the control entities.”

Other signs

There is another series of accusations against the lawyer in question, architect of contracts, who they say uses his “creativity” to pull “magic formulas” out of the hat.

To the governor, Elías Larrahondo Carabalí, the Colombian Oversight Office says: “It is easy in a bad decision to go from recognition to discredit, so that it does not remain on the Prosecutor’s Office list of prioritized cases…”

Be careful, next governor

The lawyer in question, a shadow contractor, has entrenched himself in several administrations and wants to remain perpetuated and with power. Will the next governor allow himself to be fooled? It seems that the ‘lobby’ is strong and has political ‘godfathers’, which he has always had.

Damaged elevators

Since last February, the elevators in the Cauca Government building have been damaged; They even had to carry a robust lady who fainted in the stands. In the General Secretariat they have not drawn up the contract for the repair of the elevators, since it seems that it has to go through the hands of the shadow contract structurer.

Eight months without insurance

The Cauca Government building was without insurance policies for eight months. Until recently, the respective contract came out. Nor did official vehicles have SOAT. Did the Popayán Transit Secretariat not notice?

Success parking lot in poor condition

As if it were a street in Popayán in poor condition, this is how the Almacenes Éxito Panamericana parking lot has been in Popayán for some time. The holes are gigantic and increase in size every day. Only gravel remains of the pavement.

