The Campestre D community in Dosquebradas is enjoying a new ecological path, this thanks to the management of the Community Action Board who are also in the pursuit of resources for the development of various projects in the sector.

This work could be carried out thanks to the contribution of the community and the members of the JAC, who seek to have spaces for recreation and use of the large green areas that they have in the sector, decided to take this initiative.

The trail has become a place that has been greatly welcomed by the inhabitants not only of Campestre D, but also of neighboring neighborhoods such as Campestre A, Los Olivos, Campestre B and even the Santa Isabel neighborhood.

Educational institutions have also already had the opportunity to take advantage of this space for recreation and healthy recreation for their students, “this is a space that deserves to be enjoyed by the entire Dosquebradas community,” added Orlando Santa, president of the Action Board Communal.

The registrations to apply for the participatory budget in the municipality of Dosquebradas were initially established until yesterday, however, the term was extended, which guarantees that this community and those that have projects that they believe can be taken into account for their communities, they can do it until next April 10.

REACTIONS

Orlando Santa – President of the JAC Campestre D

“Until April 10 we have the possibility that our community register with the ID, the proposal is to have a second Lake La Pradera in the old Fabio Vásquez where there is a very beautiful wetland area, a very beautiful forest, we have a very which is to design these ecological trails and a dog park for the enjoyment of the entire community”.

Edwin Perdomo – Vice President of JAC Campestre D

“A primary need for the neighborhood are the sports venues, at this time all the neighborhoods have covers for their field except Campestre D, we are requesting quickly, hopefully please a cover for the field so that young people can play their games and not get wet.”