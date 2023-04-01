Home News El Campestre D launches ecological trail
News

El Campestre D launches ecological trail

by admin
El Campestre D launches ecological trail

The Campestre D community in Dosquebradas is enjoying a new ecological path, this thanks to the management of the Community Action Board who are also in the pursuit of resources for the development of various projects in the sector.

This work could be carried out thanks to the contribution of the community and the members of the JAC, who seek to have spaces for recreation and use of the large green areas that they have in the sector, decided to take this initiative.
The trail has become a place that has been greatly welcomed by the inhabitants not only of Campestre D, but also of neighboring neighborhoods such as Campestre A, Los Olivos, Campestre B and even the Santa Isabel neighborhood.

Educational institutions have also already had the opportunity to take advantage of this space for recreation and healthy recreation for their students, “this is a space that deserves to be enjoyed by the entire Dosquebradas community,” added Orlando Santa, president of the Action Board Communal.

The registrations to apply for the participatory budget in the municipality of Dosquebradas were initially established until yesterday, however, the term was extended, which guarantees that this community and those that have projects that they believe can be taken into account for their communities, they can do it until next April 10.

REACTIONS

Orlando Santa – President of the JAC Campestre D

“Until April 10 we have the possibility that our community register with the ID, the proposal is to have a second Lake La Pradera in the old Fabio Vásquez where there is a very beautiful wetland area, a very beautiful forest, we have a very which is to design these ecological trails and a dog park for the enjoyment of the entire community”.

See also  Infinite force. To resist!

Edwin Perdomo – Vice President of JAC Campestre D

“A primary need for the neighborhood are the sports venues, at this time all the neighborhoods have covers for their field except Campestre D, we are requesting quickly, hopefully please a cover for the field so that young people can play their games and not get wet.”

You may also like

Antisocials entered El Fortín with long weapons

A violent tornado hits Arkansas, in the southern...

The Pope has left the Gemelli hospital –...

idyllic confession

Cusianagas recalls that there will be maintenance in...

Our province’s implementation of tax and fee support...

The rainbow is underrated. Piero Percoco’s micro-poetry in...

LG brings a new level of convenience to...

The reason why the famous RCN presenter resigned

Mattarella puts the Prime Minister in line |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy