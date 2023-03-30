Home News El Cesar, third department with the highest rate of adolescent pregnancies
El Cesar, third department with the highest rate of adolescent pregnancies

El Cesar, third department with the highest rate of adolescent pregnancies

By Editorial EL PILÓN

Unfortunately, the department of Cesar occupied andthe third place in the list of departments with the highest fertility rate in women from 15 to 19 years old, that is, adolescent mothers.

Only surpassed by La Guajira (90,9) and Madeleine (78,6), Cesar recorded a figure of 75.2 pregnancies per 1,000 adolescents from 15 to 19 years old.

However, the constant decrease in the last four years stands out, since the department went from a rate of 89,5 pregnancies for each 1,000 teenagers in 2018, to 75,2 in 2022.

According to the UN, “teenage pregnancy and early childbearing are phenomena that impact strongly the trajectory of women’s lives”.

It adds that, when an adolescent becomes a mother, her sexual and reproductive rights, and her rights to health, education, among others, “They feel violated.”

CRIMES

Article 209 of the Criminal Code states that the person who performs sexual acts other than carnal access with a person under fourteen years of age He will incur a prison term of 9 to 13 years.

In this sense, it is worrying that in Cesar This type of action is still registered. According to the Dane, by 2022, 3.4 pregnancies per 1,000 girls from 10 to 14 years in the department of Cesar. During that age, any carnal access It is considered a rape.

The fertility rate in girls aged 10 to 14 years nationally it was 2.1 live births per 1,000 minor mothers, less than departmental.

