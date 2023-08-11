Home » ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán denounces being a victim of “discrimination and violation of DD.HH.” in US jail
'El Chapo' Guzmán denounces being a victim of "discrimination and violation of DD.HH." in US jail

The drug trafficker Joaquín ‘el Chapo’ Guzmán, sentenced to life imprisonment in the US, denounced that the authorities of ADX Florence, the maximum security prison in which he is located, located in Colorado, violate his human rights.

In a letter dated July 9, but revealed this Wednesday by the local newspaper Milenio, El Chapo assured that they have prevented him from accessing documents in Spanish related to his legal situation.

“Your Judge, here in jail they know that I do not know English,” he wrote in a message to Brian Cogan, the magistrate who sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2019. “Everything is consciously and in bad faith against me,” he added. .

The former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel asserted that some guards withhold his mail. “It is a right that every prisoner has and that they know they are violating,” he protested. In addition, he pointed out that, in any situation, the prison authorities apologize for their two previous prison breaks in Mexico.

In this sense, he asked Cogan to intercede to allow his lawyer Mariel Colón to enter ADX Florence so that she can deliver the documents.

In the letter, he also maintained that he can only telephone his family once a month, despite the fact that he had agreed to do so twice.

In this way, the boss assures that it is “a very great discrimination and a violation of human rights.” with RT

