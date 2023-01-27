Víctor Hugo Rojas Silva, alias ‘El Chavo’, ex-combatant of the Farc, was imprisoned for more than 25 months; he was acquitted and requested a 600 million reparation: the Administrative Court of Huila denied his claims. This is the story.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, INVESTIGATION

By: Carlos Andrés Pérez T.

A couple of years ago the news was heard of the capture of Víctor Hugo Rojas Silva, alias ‘El Chavo’, for belonging to a network of spies that tried to assassinate the ex-commander of the Farc subversive group, Rodrigo Londoño.

Today his name came to light again after a decision by the Huila Administrative Court where he was denied his request for reparation for having been imprisoned for more than 25 months, after being charged with the crime of rebellion.

Rojas Silva requested compensation for himself and his family of more than $600 million, but this claim fell to the ground, after the rapporteur magistrate Enrique Dussán Cabrera, considered in the sentence that “the insurance measure imposed on Mr. Víctor Hugo Rojas Silva complied with the requirements of Law 906 of 2004 applicable at the time of the facts, since, after assessing the evidence presented by the Prosecutor’s Office and evaluated as a whole in the light of sound judgment, it was possible to reasonably infer, in that procedural instance, the alleged commission of the crimes that were foisted on him, at least for the moment in which said measure was ordered.”

The controversial measure

And it is that the insurance measure was diminished after the declaration in first and second instance of the innocence of Rojas Silva. It turns out that the defendant was deprived of his liberty on October 28, 2011 (as a precautionary measure) after being found responsible for the crime of rebellion, terrorism, criminal conspiracy, extortion, illegal possession of weapons and damage to the property of others, for the events that occurred in January of the same year at the Tello (Huila) mega-school, where he had allegedly collaborated in the installation of an explosive device.

For this fact, the Prosecutor’s Office accused him before the First Criminal Court of the Neiva Specialized Circuit, who on December 10, 2013 indicated that the ruling would be acquittal, so that one day later, on December 11, 2013, he regained his freedom. . On February 13, 2014, the acquittal was read because there was no certainty of his responsibility for the facts investigated. This was confirmed by the High Court in October 2014.

The attack on the educational institution occurred in 2011.

Due to these events, Rojas was unjustly deprived of his liberty from October 31, 2011 to December 11, 2013; “Thus demonstrated, that the fact of pronouncing an acquittal in his favor gives rise to the unlawful damage suffered by him and the first element that configures the title of responsibility has been demonstrated.”

According to Rojas’s defense, during this time material and non-pecuniary damages were caused to the direct victims and their families, who suffered physical and moral pain due to these unjust deprivations of their liberty.

Complaint and retraction

El Chavo was denounced by Andrés Mauricio Paredes Arévalo, who was captured for being the person (militiaman) who planted the explosive – “frozen grenade” – in the mega-school. In addition, at the time they also denounced Luz Andrea Gómez Noguera and Libardo Gómez Patiño.

At the time it was possible to demonstrate that on October 10, 2011, a photographic and videographic recognition procedure was carried out, in which Paredes Arévalo “recognized in album number one (1), image number eight (8) which corresponds to the Mr. Víctor Hugo Rojas Silva, because he is one of the boys who bought the grenades (sic) for the Teófilo column and sells the grenades to the militiamen of the 17th Front, he has the alias “CHAVO” and in album number two (2) , recognizes image number two (2) which corresponds to Mr. Víctor Hugo Rojas Silva, where he has stated the above.”

However, this complaint became a retraction in the trial that benefited Rojas with the acquittal. The situation occurred on February 13, 2014 in the First Criminal Court of the Specialized Circuit with hearing functions, which pronounced an acquittal in favor of Mr. Víctor Hugo Rojas Silva, in which it is stated that in the trial Mr. Andrés Mauricio Paredes Arevalo said:

“He had been detained since March 28, 2011 for the crime of attempted homicide for events that occurred in 2009; that for the month of January 2011 he was living in this city, and he was the perpetrator of the attack on the Mega-school of the municipality of Tello (Time: 08:44), who acted with another boy from the organization called “Maicol”, without remembering dates, only that it was from 12 noon to 2 in the afternoon. That day he left the city of Neiva in a vehicle paying transportation, arrived in the center of Tello, and left on foot with the other boy, they went and left the device an M-26 grenade and returned again by car paying transportation.

In what has to do with Rojas Silva, he pointed out: “Now, and regarding what is of interest in this process, he assured that no other person was involved in the attack on the Megacolegio. That he gave about three interrogations before the First Prosecutor’s Office and there he said that Libardo Gómez Patiño, Luz Andrea Gómez Noguera, Víctor Hugo Rojas Silva and Omar López Chantre had participated in that act, but that on that occasion he mentioned these four people (Time: 25:20), because he had reached an agreement with the investigator Jaime Trujillo, and the latter told him that he knew that he was the perpetrator of the attack on the Megacolegio, but that he could save him if he collaborated and indicated that those other people also they had participated, adding that in the second interview, the investigator brought him the names of the people that he should involve, that he collaborated in that, that he promised him that he would get him out of that pod.” For this reason Paredes Arévalo finally retracted.

The decision of the Administrative Court of Huila

As was known at the time, the events began when the contractor Gentil Lozano Cruz reported to the Prosecutor’s Office that on December 20, 2010, when he was working on the Tello mega project, he was coerced by telephone to pay 10 percent of the full value of the work. The subject identified himself as ‘Camilo’ and said he belonged to the 17th front of the Farc. Since they did not pay, they activated the explosive on the construction site.

in search of repair

The ex-combatant of the Farc, Rojas Silva, did not doubt that the State (Nation’s Attorney General’s Office) would pay him for the damages caused by his deprivation of his liberty.

Thus, they began the reparation process and obtained a favorable sentence in which the damages caused and a sum of just under 50 million pesos were recognized (2019, Fifth Administrative Oral Court of the Judicial Circuit of Neiva).

However, this sentence was appealed and in the hands of the Court, it was revoked because, according to its criteria, the Prosecutor’s Office acted “according to the material evidence and evidence that served as the basis for imposing the deprivation of liberty, as it was the statement rendered by the sole witness Andrés Mauricio Paredes in which the physical characteristics of today’s plaintiff are clearly indicated and who later proceeds to recognize him through photographs. Circumstance such that, at that time, it was possible to infer that he had participated in the criminal conduct, beyond the fact that during the process his participation in it could not be verified, and this led to the declaration of the defendant’s acquittal, since such and as the criminal judge recounted in the sentence, the acquittal was due to the fact that although the witness Andrés Mauricio Paredes initially pointed out to Mr. Víctor Hugo Rojas of having participated in the attack on the Mega-school in the municipality of Tello, in an oral trial hearing He retracted his saying, indicating that his accusation was due to an agreement with an official of the Prosecutor’s Office in which he had promised to saddle him with responsibility in exchange for benefits for his conviction.”

Despite this, the question is: if it was proven that the Prosecutor’s Office coerced the witness to link Rojas, and then his innocence was proven, will no one answer for the damage? Does a door open to impunity? An interesting legal debate opens.