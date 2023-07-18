El Copey, the municipality most affected by the ‘PC disease’

The associations of palm growers of the Cesar continue in the fight to curb bud rot, a disease that threatens oil palm crops.

According to official figures, in Cesar there are more than 77,869 hectares of oil palm planted, becoming the main crop, and only behind livestock in land use.

The phytosanitary alert was generated due to the rapid increase in cases of bud rot that, in less than six months, between July 2022 and January of 2023recorded an increase of 143,000 cases in Cesar.

The disease has affected with greater force the crops of the municipality of The Copeywhere more than 10,802 hectares.

“The disease continues to progress. Its growth is exponential. The numbers are accelerating. We have no choice but to think about the renewal of the palm“, he pointed Óscar Cifuentes, general manager of Gremca, company located in the center of El Copey and Algarrobo, Magdalena.

Unfortunately, due to its border position with Magdalena, one of the most affected departments, The Copey It has become the center of contagion in the department of Cesar. In the municipality, the authorities have reported a cumulative number of more than 157,000 plants affected by PC.

According to Alexander Patrick Cooman, CEO of Cenipalmaduring the next five years the businessmen must renew the 10,802 hectares of said sector.

“We eradicated 300 hectares. And we will eradicate 300 hectares this year. This is done to prevent it from reaching the healthy crop” Oscar Cifuentes.

GREATEST CHALLENGE

In the northern zone, which includes departments such as the Cesar, Antioquia, Atlántico, Norte de Bolívar, Norte de Santander, Sucre, Chocó, Córdoba, La Guajira and Magdalenapalm growers have registered losses of 613 million dollars due to the PC disease.

“The current incidence of CP in Cesar is 0.7% in isolated foci. It still does not generate negative effects on productivity. However, we have two critical points: The Copey, with an incidence of 13.4%, which is high. And a second focus in Tamalameque, with 2,429 hectares, with small-scale producers”explained Alexander Patrick Cooman, CEO of Cenipalma.

According to Cooman, it has not yet affected the department’s productivity, which is measured in two ways: bunch productivity and tons of oil per hectare. In the country, an average of 16.4 tons of fresh fruits are obtained, in Cesar the average is 21 tons.

DATA

The oil palm represents the 50% of the hectares planted in the department of Cesar. In addition, it is one of the sectors with the best industrialized plants to transform the raw material.

It should be remembered that oil palm is used for cosmetics, candles, soap, biofuel. In it Cesar It is one of the sectors that generates the most employment: 25,726 employed people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

