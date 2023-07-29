‘El Cristo’, one of Dalí’s iconic works, can be seen this autumn in Spain for the first time since 1952

March 30, 1952 was the last occasion in Spain to see El Cristo de San Juan de la Cruz (1951), one of the most admired and applauded works of Salvador Dalí. It was during the I Ibero-American Art Biennial, held first in Madrid and then in Barcelona, ​​between October 1951 and April 1952.

The Christ was the star among a group of 32 paintings of different formats by the painter from Cadaqués.

The Municipal Museum of Modern Art in Ciutadella Park shows that no less than 11,000 people paraded on that day, having paid an extra entry fee of 5 pesetas to see the works.

However, the imposing canvas was replaced by a life-size photograph as the painting flew to the UK to take pride of place on the first floor of the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow. Before the Biennale was held, Dalí had sent the work to London for an exhibition at the Lefevre Gallery. It was there that the Glasgow City Council purchased it for $22,960.

The municipality gave it to the museum and it has remained there ever since, converted into the jewel of an outstanding collection that it rarely leaves.

One of Dalí’s most iconic masterpieces

Dalí painted The Christ in 1951 as the closure of a period of transformation and the culmination of his desire to become a classic and the “savior” of modern painting. He returns to the postulates of quantum mechanics and introduces religious figures into his work as a result of the evolution of his thought. The Christ is the work that links two creative periods and at the same time serves as a transition. It helps us understand the vital moment that the artist was experiencing.