Regarding the commotion caused by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria and the 56th anniversary of the earthquake that had the department of Huila as its epicenter, Diario Del Huila, inquired about the plan that the risk offices have to develop drills where citizens in the face of an event like these. The foregoing, being clear that Huila is a high-risk area and an unfortunate event could occur at any time.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

This week commemorated 56 years of a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that shook the country and had the department of Huila as its epicenter, which left nearly 100 fatalities, of which 75 were in Huila, 1,000 homes destroyed, around 1,500 semi-destroyed and more than 5,000 damaged. Knotted to this, during these days the earthquake that occurred in Turkey and Syria has generated commotion, which has caused countless damages and search and rescue work is still continuing.

Faced with these two cases and being aware that Huila is a territory with high seismic risk, this Editorial House wanted to know about the pedagogical actions that are developed in order for citizens to be aware of the panorama and be prepared for any eventuality.

There is a lack of training and education to work on the response

The geologist from the National University and Master in Geological Sciences from the same university, Roberto Vargas Cuervo, assured that, according to the zoning of the Colombian geological service, the department of Huila is in an area of ​​high seismic risk in general, this It means that it is simply a potential area for earthquakes, earthquakes or catastrophic events associated with mass removal with movement of this type to occur.

The reason is that there are active geological faults, that is, they are accumulating energy and present movement on the surface.

Do you shake every day?

He explained that it cannot be asserted that it trembles every day since it is not monitored in this way, however, this would be hypothetical.

“In the Nevado del Huila sector there are very small earthquakes known as tremors. The geological service is monitoring it and every day there are small micro-seisms there, but in general we in the department have a tectonic system (high-risk geological faults present), mainly in the eastern sector and the Magdalena Valley. Colombia and Algeciras Huila are part of the fault system and there has simply been more activity and release of energy from these faults.”

Something that causes concern is that apparently training or information is not being provided to the public. For this reason, from the Surcolombiana University, where the expert works, some training is offered in basic geology services and in the seismic risk existing in the region, but they are technical conferences where you are invited to be careful because you are in an area high-risk.

In addition, he knows that some educational institutions at times have carried out some drills, however, in general, large training sessions are not being carried out.

Seismic hazard map.

“I think there is a lack of knowledge of the place where we are and that Huila in general is an area of ​​very high seismic risk, in addition, that the city of Neiva is potentially there for a large-magnitude earthquake to occur at any time, just as it happened, it already happened ”.

The expert also asserted that “the capital is not prepared and they do not have any serious study of seismic microzoning. Several entities have started the study, but really up to now we do not know that there is a final study of seismic risk as the main capitals in Colombia have”, specified the geologist.

In this sense, he said that an earthquake with a magnitude greater than six in the department cannot be ruled out and, therefore, geologists have requested for many years the presence of an intentional headquarters of the geological service, since the closest For the entire South Colombian region, it is located in Ibagué. He insisted, on the other hand, that there should be more education on this subject.

The response has not been worked on

Isabel Hernández Ávila, director of the Huila Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management, said that everyone knows that there is a very high threat as a Departmental System for Disaster Risk Management.

“The department of Huila has 37 Municipal Risk Management Councils that must work regarding the seismic threat that it has. You have to work with preparation plans for the response, but also from the planning of the territory regarding compliance with the earthquake resistance regulations that we have in Colombia precisely to prevent buildings from killing people when a seismic wave occurs. . This application of these norms is being done and it has to be enforced by the municipal planning offices, that would be a very important issue, ”he said.

This is how, from the issue of preparation for the response, the Municipal Councils for risk management must strengthen the capacities of the operational institutions to be able to attend to situations that may arise when there is an earthquake in the region and that aims to save lives, but also from the institutional framework, work must be done to tell the community about the situation so that they are aware of the risk.

This would have to be done through meetings and training, which must be constant and long-term so that “these concepts of prevention and how to act are introduced into the behavior of each person.”

Pitalito is the only municipality that has prepared for any event.

Missing a lot of efforts

Under this logic, many efforts are still lacking and, according to the director of the departmental office, a lot of will from those directly responsible in each of the municipalities for disaster risk management, given that these trainings must be well done and require financial and technicians because experts are needed to teach the rest of the community to act, before, during and after an event like this.

“If one does a very well done drill and then, one learns to act in the moment of panic. This has to become routine. We came at the initiative of the National Government developing drills in the month of October due to seismic risk, but unfortunately in 2022 due to a change of government at the national level, this drill was not encouraged and in fact the department of Huila did not carry it out ”, he concluded.

Finally, Diario Del Huila managed to establish that unfortunately the department does not have a drill plan and only the municipality of Pitalito has, by administrative act, to develop an annual drill. That is the only example municipality in this matter, of the rest, they do not have that intention and neither does the Government of Huila.