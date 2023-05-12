El Huila prepares to face the possible phenomenon of ‘El Niño’

Given the significant decrease in rainfall in the department of Huila, departmental authorities have taken preventive measures to deal with the possible phenomenon of ‘El Niño’, which has been announced by the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM).

The Secretary of Government, Tania Peñafiel, called on the population to be prepared and act in advance against this phenomenon. “It is essential to implement the municipal and sectoral Contingency Plans, in order to respond effectively and safeguard the well-being of all Huilenses,” she said.

According to IDEAM forecasts, the start phase of the phenomenon is expected to occur between the months of May and July 2023, with a probability of 62%. It is expected to continue its evolution towards the development and maturity phases during the cycle from August to October 2023, with a probability of 82%, persisting until November and January 2024.

The risks associated with this phenomenon include high temperatures, probability of occurrence of forest fires, affectation of agricultural production systems and the descent of rivers and streams with a negative impact on the supply of drinking water for the community.

For this reason, the implementation of municipal and sectoral Contingency Plans has begun to anticipate risk situations and act in a coordinated manner to protect the population. The Departmental Council for Disaster Risk Management will remain active for reaction, response and complementary support to adverse situations generated by the ‘El Niño’ phenomenon.

“We must take the necessary measures to protect our community. The ‘El Niño’ phenomenon can have repercussions in our territory, from the increase in temperatures to the decrease in water resources. For this reason, it is essential to implement the municipal and sectoral Contingency Plans, in order to respond effectively and safeguard the well-being of all Huilenses,” said the departmental authorities.