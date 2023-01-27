Home News El Huila will participate in the first National Vaccination Day of the year
News

El Huila will participate in the first National Vaccination Day of the year

by admin
El Huila will participate in the first National Vaccination Day of the year

The event will take place tomorrow, Saturday, January 28, in the 37 municipalities.

This Saturday, January 28, starting at 8 in the morning, the annual campaign to search for a population susceptible to vaccination in the different age ranges begins according to the Expanded Immunization Program, the Departmental Government “Huila Crece” in coordination with the IPS vaccinators from the public and private network will install more than 140 service points.

The Huila Health Secretariat has ordered biologicals to apply the mandatory reinforcement of the triple viral vaccine for children 2, 3, 4 and 5 years of age, likewise, influenza doses for pregnant women and people over 45 years of age, doses for the prevention of Human Papilloma Virus for women between 9 and 17 years of age, among others.

“This Saturday is the day to catch up with the vaccines of the regular scheme, and also with the scheme for the prevention of Covid19, we seek to expand the coverage and start this 2023 with a firm step to achieve the goals of reaching the target population in the department del Huila, we invite all parents to come with their children to the day” indicated César Alberto Polanía Silva, Secretary of Departmental Health.

90 vaccination posts will be installed in the urban sector and 50 in the rural area from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. continuously, they will have the service of qualified personnel in the application of biologicals, who will also be able to verify compliance with the regular scheme and will guide the programming for the application of reinforcements.

See also  Silence does not fall on Julian Assange

Huila families will have the opportunity to access other vaccines to prevent diseases such as poliomyelitis, hepatitis, whooping cough, measles and rubella, tetanus, pneumococcus and yellow fever.

Vaccines are free and should be made the most of, especially at the start of the school season, where children may be exposed to viruses and diseases.

You may also like

The sentence of alias Otoniel will be known...

Meeting between Francia Márquez and Gorgona communities postponed

Yopal taxi drivers will get up from the...

Take advantage: open call for Companies + 2023

This earns a referee in Colombian professional soccer:...

Rights acquired in the pension

They are already training in UTP pools

District will receive technical assistance for the construction...

Another Huilense died in the United States

Ice and snow tourism continues to heat up,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy