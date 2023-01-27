The event will take place tomorrow, Saturday, January 28, in the 37 municipalities.

This Saturday, January 28, starting at 8 in the morning, the annual campaign to search for a population susceptible to vaccination in the different age ranges begins according to the Expanded Immunization Program, the Departmental Government “Huila Crece” in coordination with the IPS vaccinators from the public and private network will install more than 140 service points.

The Huila Health Secretariat has ordered biologicals to apply the mandatory reinforcement of the triple viral vaccine for children 2, 3, 4 and 5 years of age, likewise, influenza doses for pregnant women and people over 45 years of age, doses for the prevention of Human Papilloma Virus for women between 9 and 17 years of age, among others.

“This Saturday is the day to catch up with the vaccines of the regular scheme, and also with the scheme for the prevention of Covid19, we seek to expand the coverage and start this 2023 with a firm step to achieve the goals of reaching the target population in the department del Huila, we invite all parents to come with their children to the day” indicated César Alberto Polanía Silva, Secretary of Departmental Health.

90 vaccination posts will be installed in the urban sector and 50 in the rural area from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. continuously, they will have the service of qualified personnel in the application of biologicals, who will also be able to verify compliance with the regular scheme and will guide the programming for the application of reinforcements.

Huila families will have the opportunity to access other vaccines to prevent diseases such as poliomyelitis, hepatitis, whooping cough, measles and rubella, tetanus, pneumococcus and yellow fever.

Vaccines are free and should be made the most of, especially at the start of the school season, where children may be exposed to viruses and diseases.