El Jaish regains the lead with an exciting victory over Tetouan Maghreb

Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor The FAR team regained the top spot in the league after defeating its guest, Morocco Tetouani, with two goals to one, in the match that brought them together yesterday evening, Sunday, on the grounds of the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat, in the drawing of the 23rd round of the national professional championship “INWI” for football.

After finishing the first half, losing 1-0, the military team managed to settle the match in their favor in the second half by defeating “Al-Mat” with two goals to one.

The goals of the military team were scored by Denny Burgess (63rd minute) and Reda Selim (70th minute), while the goal of Tetouan Morocco was Youssef Arbedi (40th minute).

With this victory, the Royal Army team strengthened its position in the lead by 50 points, a point behind its closest pursuers, Wydad Athletic, second in the standings, while the Maghreb Tetouan counter stopped at point 26 in 11th place.