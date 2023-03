Authorities of the Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES) report the capture of a member of the 18S gang in the Azacualpa canton of Ilobasco, Cabañas. This is Juan José Zamora García, (a) El Lágrimas, who was wanted by the authorities, since he was profiled as a gang member. This subject had the position of homeboy […]

The post “El Lágrima” fell, a gang member wanted by the law in Ilobasco, Cabañas appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio of El Salvador.

