Venezuela could suffer the consequences of the phenomenon The boy this year. The environmentalist Erik Quiroga warned that this climatic episode is the great problem that the country has.

In an interview with Union Radio, the specialist who got the Catatumbo lightning to obtain a Guinness record in 2014 explained that this year “the phenomenon of The boy It will be historic and unprecedented due to climate change.

Quiroga maintained that the phenomenon is almost imminent. Between May and June there is an 80% probability that the consequences of The boy in the country.

This episode -which is recurring- happens when the temperatures of the surface of the Pacific Ocean (near the tropics) increase. With this, there is a greater propensity for low atmospheric pressure systems, an event that causes abundant rains on the western coasts of America. At the same time it can produce warmer climatic conditions in South America.

El Niño and the electrical system

Although The boy It mainly affects Colombia, the neighboring country marks the beginning of the flow of the Orinoco River (with 50% of its waters). Therefore, the drought in the headwaters of the river system will affect the electricity production of the Guri. If it happens, the country could be paralyzed by power outages.

Quiroga stressed that the deforestation situation of the Mining Arc is capable of affecting the plains and the rest of the country with a great drought. The environmentalist recalled that the emission of greenhouse gases is increasing more and more.

ORIGINAL LINK: El Niño phenomenon could cause serious energy problems in Venezuela this year (elnacional.com)

