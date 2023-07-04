El Niño Phenomenon Officially Declared by World Meteorological Organization, Bringing Concerns of Record-Breaking Temperatures and Meteorological Changes

Title: El Niño Phenomenon Officially Declared by World Meteorological Organization

Date: [Insert Date]

By: [Your Name]

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially declared the presence of the El Niño phenomenon after confirming that conditions have been detected in the tropical Pacific Ocean. This is the first time in seven years that these conditions have been observed, which will likely cause an increase in temperatures and meteorological alterations.

According to WMO Secretary-General and meteorologist Petteri Taalas, the occurrence of El Niño will greatly increase the likelihood of breaking new temperature records and unleashing more extreme heat across various parts of the world, including the ocean. The rise in temperatures is expected to persist until the end of 2023, with an intensity that could range from moderate to severe.

Wilfran Moufouma, meteorologist and El Niño specialist at the WMO, highlighted some of the predicted alterations, including drought conditions in Australia, America, and specifically South America. Moufouma pointed out that the last time such a consensus was reached within the scientific community regarding the occurrence of El Niño was during the 2015-2016 period, which coincided with 2016 being the hottest year on record globally.

During a press conference in Geneva, Moufouma explained that the conditions observed in 2018-2019 did not meet all the expected characteristics of this climatic event on a global scale, leading scientists to abstain from declaring it as El Niño. However, the current conditions meet the necessary criteria for the declaration.

The WMO emphasized the need for well-functioning early warning systems in order to save lives and livelihoods. The organization sees this declaration as a signal for governments worldwide to start preparations to mitigate the consequences of this phenomenon on health, ecosystems, and economies. The El Niño weather pattern typically occurs every two to seven years and can last for 9 to 12 months. It involves a gradual warming of the Pacific Ocean, leading to heavy rainfall in certain regions and drought in others.

Between February and May 2023, a significant rise in temperatures was observed in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. The National Meteorological and Hydraulic Services have committed to closely monitoring the evolution of El Niño conditions and the potential consequences stemming from it.

The WMO’s declaration should serve as a wake-up call for the international community to take action to limit global warming in line with the targets set in the 2015 Paris Agreement. The organization stressed that early warnings and adequate preparations are essential to reducing the impacts of climate change and protecting lives, ecosystems, and economies.

Independent journalism plays a vital role in keeping the public informed, and reader support is crucial to its sustainability. Your contribution will enable us to continue providing uncensored news that remains accessible to all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

