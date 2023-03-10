Between March and June there is a 44% probability of having an El Niño phenomenon in Colombian territory. As of July the percentage increases to 57%.

By Tatiana Balvin

The heat is one of the indicators that El Niño has arrived. And with this, the use of umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain has been disappearing from the streets of Medellín, giving way to umbrellas that cover the intense sun.

According to experts from IDEAM (Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies), the probability of an El Niño phenomenon occurring in the Aburrá Valley is 44% for the month of March and 57% for the month of July. It is not just about supporting high temperatures, the heat could bring with it forest fires, droughts, and could even influence the price of energy and some foods whose production is affected by the change in temperature.

To find out how to act in the face of changes, at CENTRÓPOLIS we consult with experts to understand the phenomenon and how to mitigate its impact.

What is it and why does the El Niño phenomenon occur?

Not every year there is an El Niño phenomenon, meteorologists from the Aburrá Valley assure that this climatic variability can occur every two to seven years and involves changes in the surface water temperature and also in the circulation patterns of the atmosphere in the center and eastern tropical Pacific.

Researchers agree that the El Niño phenomenon will be felt in much of the world, due to a natural cycle called the Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which causes changes in temperature. For this year the temperature of the Pacific Ocean has been lower than normal, which in turn generates transformation of the trade winds; currents (between 23°27 north and 23°27 south), which blow regularly from east to west from subtropical high pressures to equatorial low pressures (intertropical convergence zone).

In other words, “when El Niño arrives, there is a reduction in accumulated precipitation due to warming of the tropical Pacific Ocean and a weakening of the winds,” explains Vanesa Robledo, spokesperson for the meteorology group and the SIATA project (Sistema de Alerta Temprana de Medellín and the Aburra Valley).

Yerson Ospina Aguirre, a professor at the Faculty of Sciences and Biotechnology at the CES University, recommends, to mitigate the impact and avoid high heat waves, taking care of the ecosystems that surround the city so that there is water regulation.

“Forests, for example, have elements that fulfill ecosystem functions, since they increase the trajectory of a drop of water before reaching the ground or they can also store it. So it is important that as a society we ask ourselves how we are going to restore these functions to mitigate the climate changes that we are experiencing and that alter the dynamics of society in general”, suggests the academic.

Does El Niño affect us, how to prepare and what measures to take?

The non-periodicity of the phenomenon makes the possibility of predicting El Niño a complex task, as Vanesa Robledo points out, however, the researcher recommends that in case of entering the period and noticing high temperatures on a daily basis, measures can be taken to help mitigate the impact:

“From homes we could reduce water consumption, such as taking short showers of less than two minutes; It is also recommended to use sun protection permanently to avoid illnesses”, says Robledo.

On the other hand, experts fear that El Niño could also lead to emergencies such as fires. The main recommendation given by the risk management authorities for the inhabitants of the urban area is to deposit the garbage in the appropriate places or containers for it and wait for the collection route, avoid making bonfires and in case of making them verify that they are completely extinguished to do not cause damage to the ecosystem.

Between March and June there is a 44% probability of having an El Niño phenomenon in Colombian territory. As of July the percentage increases to 57%.

“We recommend that walkers on the outskirts of the city not smoke and if they are going to do so, in the end, check that the butts are properly extinguished and do not throw the matches on the ground. Notable, among other recommendations, is not to throw glass in wooded areas because it could generate plant cover fires, not to burn plant material or garbage because it can get out of control and in the event of any incident, report it to the single emergency line 123,” he said. Captain José Valencia, deputy commander of the Official Fire Department of Medellín.

And it is precisely that they warn from the Official Fire Department that without starting the strong season of El Niño, 23 fires of this type have already occurred in Medellín, which has burned approximately 39,900 square meters of plant cover; figure that they fear will triple in the month of March.

And for trade?

For merchants, the market dynamics change whenever El Niño arrives, people begin to wear more comfortable clothing, which is reflected in the increase in this type of product, as well as sunscreen, caps, glasses, and hats for protect yourself from the sun

Some vendors from Hueco de Medellín agree on this, such as Sandra Ramírez, who recalls that in the last heat wave four years ago, when she heard that there was an El Niño phenomenon, the sale of this type of product increased by 60%.

“If the heat comes, you have to store everything for winter, fresh clothes and bathing suits are some of the products that you have to start bringing, as well as popsicles and ice cream to withstand those heats that are coming,” says Ramírez.

So it is better to be prepared, most likely El Niño will arrive and not in December.