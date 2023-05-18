Home » El Nuevo Día advances in its digital transformation and confirms a radical change
News

El Nuevo Día advances in its digital transformation and confirms a radical change

by admin
El Nuevo Día advances in its digital transformation and confirms a radical change

“As of this May 23, a new era begins, where all the journalists, photographers and designers, without exception, who are part of the printed newsroom, will form a great web team”, indicated Adriana Quijano, legal representative of El Nuevo Día

Quijano also added:

“We are aware of the international economic crisis, but we know that the world is changing and the new generations seek to be informed through digital media, so taking advantage of our competitive and strong web figures, we decided to take this great step.”

In turn, he stressed that “According to the Global Ranking of Media Web Reputation, El Nuevo Día ranks 14th out of 84 nationwide and the 1,615 worldwide, among 4,500 digital newspapers, magazines and native online sites in more than 90 languages ​​and 200 countries.

This newspaper with an important trajectory in the regional media ecosystem, is part of the editorial house to which Vanguardia de Bucaramanga, El Universal de Cartagena and El Colombiano de Medellín, which has allowed it to become visible at a national level.

In such a commitment to digital transition and thinking of its audience, the Board of Directors made the decision to strengthen the web area and turn El Nuevo Día into a medium with an important digital operation to continue in the positioning process from that approach.

See also  Representative study by the VOCER Institute emphasizes the social importance of ...

You may also like

Dosquebradas guarantees compliance with the norm for territorial...

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

“Please set up a court in Hwaseong” to...

They ask for prison for a man who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy