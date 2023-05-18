El Nuevo Día advances in its digital transformation and confirms a radical change

“As of this May 23, a new era begins, where all the journalists, photographers and designers, without exception, who are part of the printed newsroom, will form a great web team”, indicated Adriana Quijano, legal representative of El Nuevo Día

Quijano also added:

“We are aware of the international economic crisis, but we know that the world is changing and the new generations seek to be informed through digital media, so taking advantage of our competitive and strong web figures, we decided to take this great step.”

In turn, he stressed that “According to the Global Ranking of Media Web Reputation, El Nuevo Día ranks 14th out of 84 nationwide and the 1,615 worldwide, among 4,500 digital newspapers, magazines and native online sites in more than 90 languages ​​and 200 countries.

This newspaper with an important trajectory in the regional media ecosystem, is part of the editorial house to which Vanguardia de Bucaramanga, El Universal de Cartagena and El Colombiano de Medellín, which has allowed it to become visible at a national level.

In such a commitment to digital transition and thinking of its audience, the Board of Directors made the decision to strengthen the web area and turn El Nuevo Día into a medium with an important digital operation to continue in the positioning process from that approach.