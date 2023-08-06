El Paso Faces Record-Breaking Heat Wave: Excessive Heat Alert in Effect

El Paso Faces Record-Breaking Heat Wave

El Paso, Texas – The city of El Paso is currently facing an “excessive heat alert,” as temperatures soar to new heights in what experts are calling a record-breaking heat wave. The alert is set to remain in effect until midnight Monday, and there are concerns that it may be extended further due to the extreme weather conditions.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in El Paso, temperatures reached an unprecedented 109 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of 104 degrees set in 2020. These scorching temperatures are expected to persist on Sunday, with the mercury rising between 108 and 111 degrees.

This heatwave is particularly concerning because it coincides with the month of August, which historically experiences lower temperatures compared to the peak summer months. In fact, El Paso has never recorded a temperature of 110 degrees in August since temperature monitoring began in 1887. The hottest August day in the city’s history occurred in 1980 when it reached 108 degrees.

However, relief may come in the form of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The NWS predicts that Monday may see temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, but these storms, typical of the monsoon season, may help alleviate the extreme heat.

The residents of El Paso are being urged to take precautions against the inclement weather to protect themselves from heat exhaustion and heatstroke, which can have severe consequences on the body. These conditions can lead to brain and organ damage when a person’s body overheats.

Authorities have issued several heat safety measures to combat the rising temperatures. They advise residents to consume more fluids but to steer clear of alcoholic or highly sugary beverages. Outdoor activities should be limited, and individuals are encouraged to seek shelter indoors with air conditioning. It is also recommended to wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing to help mitigate the effects of the heat.

El Paso has already witnessed multiple record-breaking temperature days this month. On August 5th, the temperature soared to 109 degrees, breaking the previous record set last year. Just a day earlier, on August 4th, it reached 107 degrees, surpassing the previous daily record of 103 degrees set in 2010.

As this heatwave continues to grip the city, residents are reminded to stay hydrated, seek shade, and take necessary precautions. Authorities will keep a close eye on the situation and provide updates accordingly.

