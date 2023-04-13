Home News EL PILÓN will hold a forum on renewable energy in Valledupar
News

EL PILÓN will hold a forum on renewable energy in Valledupar

by admin
EL PILÓN will hold a forum on renewable energy in Valledupar

By Editorial EL PILÓN.

The analysis on the implementation of the renewable energy in the world It is gaining more and more strength among citizens, governments, academia and companies in the sector, especially in countries that produce fossil fuels such as Colombia.

Some of the experts on the subject agree that the energy transition is not a “whim” of the political and economic groups that promote it, but rather it is part of the process of changes that historically occur in energy systems, which requires more technological resources and economic investment.

However, there are still many doubts and debates about the materialization of the transition in territories such as Cesarwhich is the main producer of thermal coal in the country, despite the solar park in El Paso, the center of the department.

But there are also questions about the future of the economy in La Guajira, where the company Enel Colombia operates the wind farm in Uribia, although open-pit mining still predominates due to the demand for coal in different countries of the world.

“The relevance of carrying out the project is not only a commitment by the company to decarbonization, but by an entire country that is betting on a more reliable, safe and efficient energy matrix”, The company indicated this Wednesday after the blockade carried out by some communities.

FORUM IN VALLEDUPAR

In order to delve into the future of these two mining departments, the newspaper EL PILÓN will hold the forum ‘Are renewable energies the future of Cesar and La Guajira?’ next Thursday April 19 in the Yui room of the Sicarare hotel face-to-face in Valledupar.

See also  "Mello Castro should have reviewed the POT in his first year of government": Citizen Oversight

The entrance to the event will be free and suitable for all types of public interested in learning different perspectives on the matter.

You may also like

Real Madrid imposes its authority on Chelsea –...

For alleged sexual harassment of minors, the Attorney...

Softbank intends to reduce its stake from Investing.com

“We are committed to the development and well-being...

Search Unit carried out a massive day of...

The Ministry of Water Resources and the Supreme...

Pitti Uomo 104, Eli Russell Linnetz is guest...

Political party calls for the arrest of the...

Viva and Ultra Air could be saved

A future in MotoGP™? Razgatlioglu convinces in Jerez

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy