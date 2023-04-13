By Editorial EL PILÓN.

The analysis on the implementation of the renewable energy in the world It is gaining more and more strength among citizens, governments, academia and companies in the sector, especially in countries that produce fossil fuels such as Colombia.

Some of the experts on the subject agree that the energy transition is not a “whim” of the political and economic groups that promote it, but rather it is part of the process of changes that historically occur in energy systems, which requires more technological resources and economic investment.

However, there are still many doubts and debates about the materialization of the transition in territories such as Cesarwhich is the main producer of thermal coal in the country, despite the solar park in El Paso, the center of the department.

But there are also questions about the future of the economy in La Guajira, where the company Enel Colombia operates the wind farm in Uribia, although open-pit mining still predominates due to the demand for coal in different countries of the world.

“The relevance of carrying out the project is not only a commitment by the company to decarbonization, but by an entire country that is betting on a more reliable, safe and efficient energy matrix”, The company indicated this Wednesday after the blockade carried out by some communities.

FORUM IN VALLEDUPAR

In order to delve into the future of these two mining departments, the newspaper EL PILÓN will hold the forum ‘Are renewable energies the future of Cesar and La Guajira?’ next Thursday April 19 in the Yui room of the Sicarare hotel face-to-face in Valledupar.

The entrance to the event will be free and suitable for all types of public interested in learning different perspectives on the matter.