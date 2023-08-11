El Playón, El Paraíso and Miraflores close the ninth date of the Mundialito de los Pobres with victories

Andrés Muñoz (I) was one of the figures of El Playón in the victory against Los Geranios. Photo El Mercurio/Franklin Minchala.

Andrés Muñoz scored the best goal so far in the group stage of the Mundialito de los Pobres. His goal contributed to the 5-4 victory of El Playón against Los Geranios, on the ninth date of the Indor inter-neighborhood match.

Los Geranios was not even the shadow of that team that drew a tie from two-time champion Carlos Tosi. Without one of his figures, Pedro Duchimaza, it was difficult for him to arrive clearly against the goal of Kevin Mejía, although he managed to beat him through René Arpi (2), Carlos Romero and Rubén Pereda.

El Playón was very focused on the mark and made good use of the spaces left by the rival in their desperation to win at least the tie. Andrés Peñaloza (2), José Narváez (2), Byron Ángel and Andrés Muñoz sealed the victory.

Ismael Alvarado, a correspondent for El Mercurio, spoke with Andrés Narváez, from El Playón.

In the Group A standings, Carlos Tosi is the leader with 4 +4, followed by El Playón with 3 +1, Los Geranios with 1 -1 and Central Tarqui with 0 -4.

On the next date, ‘Los Perros’ will face El Playón, on Thursday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m., and Los Geranios will face Central Tarqui, on August 22 at 10:00 p.m.

Central Tarqui and El Playón will close the group stage on August 28 at 10:00 p.m. This commitment is repeated because Tarqui made four changes and invalidated his 4-3 victory on August 1st.

Los Geranios did not have the space to develop their indor before the good mark applied by El Playón. Photo El Mercurio/Franklin Minchala.

El Paraíso is excited about reaching the round of 16

With one of the most ‘veteran’ teams, El Paraíso rocked and beat Ciudadela Álvarez 4-2 with goals from Carlos Pérez (2), Danny Berrezueta and Cristian Sigüenza. The discounts were from Anthony León and Luis Angulo.

Ciudadela Álvarez played the last minutes in numerical inferiority before the expulsion of Mario Chuquira. On the other hand, the technical director left a big question mark in his partiality when for the second half he took out goalkeeper Jorge Llivisaca for Flavio Guerrero.

Jonathan Maxi (I) and Danny Berrezueta celebrate the triumph of El Paraíso against ‘Los Gigolos’ at the Jefferson Pérez Coliseum. Photo El Mercurio/Xavier Caivinagua.

Played two dates in Group E, Perezpata is the leader with 6 +10. He is followed by Ciudadela Álvarez with 3 +5, El Paraíso with 3 -5 and La Suelería -no longer with any chance of reaching the round of 16- with 0-8.

‘Los Gigolos’ left the Jefferson Pérez Coliseum with concern. They did not play a good game and their chances of qualifying for the next round were reduced because they will close the group stage against the leader on August 17 at 10:00 p.m.

‘The Good Boys’ were the antithesis. Joy invaded the dressing room because the victory invites them to dream of qualifying for the next phase.

But they will have to thrash La Suelería on August 24 at 10:00 p.m. La Suelería will not be an easy rival because they have to save the quota to compete again in 2024.

Andrés Pérez, representative of El Paraíso, spoke with Ismael Alvarado.

Miraflores places one foot in the round of 16

After a weak first few minutes, Parque Miraflores defeated María Auxiliadora 5-2 and set foot in the round of 16 of the Mundialito de los Pobres.

Luis Carrasco (2), Kevin Jirón (2) and Boris Pintado wrote the victory. Emilio Marquez scored the double for the Salesian team.

Kevin Jirón, author of a double for Miraflores, spoke with Ismael Alvarado.

The ‘Vatos Locos’ are the leaders of Group F with 6 +11. Christ the Savior escorts him with 3 +1. María Auxiliadora settled third with 3 -1. At the bottom and at risk of losing the place was the rookie El Dorado with 0 -10.

On the last date of the elimination round, on August 21 at 7:30 p.m. Cristo Salvador will face Miraflores. A week later, on August 28 at 7:30 p.m., El Dorado will face María Auxiliadora.

