‘El Pollo’, the former Chavista general who will respond in the US for narcoterrorism – La Hora Newspaper

The former officer was a trusted man of Hugo Chávez. Known as ‘El Pollo’, he must answer for crimes of drug trafficking and narcoterrorism, for his relations with the FARC and the Cartel de los Soles.

He former Venezuelan general Hugo Armando Carvajal Barriosknown as El Pollo, who will be imminently extradited from Spain to the US, is accused in this country of crimes related to drug trafficking, narcoterrorism and possession of weapons and destructive devices.

After a long process started in 2019, the Spanish National Court (court) ordered Interpol on Tuesday to proceed with the immediate handover of Carvajal to the United States.

Until now it is unknown when and to what city the extradited will arrive, although it will surely be to New York, where his case is based, in charge of Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.

Carvajal was head of Venezuela’s military intelligence from 2004 to 2011, in 2012 he became the national director of the National Office Against Organized Crime and Financing of Terrorism in Venezuela and later he was a pro-government deputy.

In its argumentation to request Spain’s extradition, the US said that Carvajal wanted to “flood” the US territory with tons of cocaine that he sometimes introduced into the country with the help of the leadership of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

The US case against Carvajal dates back to 2011, when a grand jury in the southern judicial district of New York indicted him, according to court records.

but already in 2008 the United States Department of the Treasury had accused him ofand favor drug trafficking activities in collaboration with FARC guerrillas.

A first arrest that was unsuccessful

Based on the New York grand jury indictment, The US issued an arrest warrant that led to the arrest in 2014 del Pollo Carvajal in Aruba, to which he had been sent by the Venezuelan government as consul, although he did not receive the placet.

Faced with the protests and claims of the Venezuelan government, the authorities of The Netherlands, the nation to which Aruba belongs, released after only a few days to Carvajal, who returned to Caracas immediately.

Five years later, in 2019, he was arrested by the Spanish National Police in response to a claim by the United States for an economic crime linked to drug trafficking.

Carvajal, who was a trusted man of Hugo Chavezwith whom he was imprisoned because of the military insurrection of February 1992. He did not achieve the same harmony with the successor of the president who died in 2013, the current president Nicolás Maduro.

In January 2019, he supported the opponent and then president of the National Assembly Juan Guaidó when he proclaimed himself interim president and was expelled from the Army and accused of treason, after which he decided to move to Spain.

As Carvajal told the judge after his arrest in Madrid, he left Venezuela on a boat and arrived, after 16 hours of sailing, in the Dominican Republic, where he entered thanks to a false passport with the identity of “Jose Mourinho.”

A long process to avoid being extradited

Since his arrest in March 2019 in Madrid did everything he could to avoid being extradited to the US, once a first instance ruling against delivery to the US was overturned by a higher court.

Carvajal requested political asylumexhausted all judicial instances in Spain and finally raised a appeal to the European Court of Strasbourg on the grounds that he could not be extradited because in the North American country he ran the risk of being sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Last July 12 The European court finally gave Spain the green light to extradite the ex-military officer to the United States and this Tuesday the Spanish National Court, which had previously ruled in favor of extradition, ordered Interpol to proceed with the handover of Carvajal to the US immediately.

The New York grand jury indicted Chicken in 2011 for being a member since 1999 of the drug trafficking organization “El Cartel de los Soles”composed of high-ranking Venezuelan officials.

The objectives of the organization, the US indicated, were not only to enrich its members, but also to “flood” the United States with cocaine and use this drug “as a weapon” against the countryfor “the adverse effects of the drug on individual users and the potential social harm caused by cocaine addiction.”

According to the extradition request, Carvajal and the other members of the cartel worked with terrorists and other drug traffickers from South America to send to the North American country thousands of kilos of drugs from Venezuela.

Among other things, according to the text, the Chicken participated in or induced others to get “heavily armed security to protect any of those drug shipments”.

In addition, he and other members of the cartel worked, the United States claims, with the leadership of the FARC to “coordinate large-scale drug trafficking activities in Venezuela and Colombia” in exchange, on occasions, for military weapons that were provided to the terrorist group. (EFE)