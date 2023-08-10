El Polo and Esperanza Democrática removed Alexandra Pineda’s co-guarantees, but it was too late

A procedural decision of the National Registry brought out Alexandra Pineda of the race for the Governor of Cesar because two of the parties that supported it (Democratic Pole and Democratic Hope) were also supporting Katia Ospino.

THE PYLON learned that on the day of his registration, July 29, Alexandra Pineda He asked both parties to withdraw the coavals. Even, on August 2, they issued a file with the new co-guarantees of Human Colombia, Patriotic Union, Comunes Party, We Are All Colombia, Colombian Communist Party and Colombian Workers Partyexcluding the Democratic Pole and Democratic Hope.

However, arguing that the deadlines had already expired, the Registrar’s Office made the decision not to accept his candidacy.

The delegates of the Registry argued that the Electoral Law provides that when the parties endorse two or more candidacies, “the first registration will be considered valid, unless the second is made with modifications”. The first registered was Katia OspinoThat is why they did not validate Alexandra Pineda’s registration.

By Deivis Caro

