Home » El Polo and Esperanza Democrática removed Alexandra Pineda’s co-guarantees, but it was too late
News

El Polo and Esperanza Democrática removed Alexandra Pineda’s co-guarantees, but it was too late

by admin
El Polo and Esperanza Democrática removed Alexandra Pineda’s co-guarantees, but it was too late

A procedural decision of the National Registry brought out Alexandra Pineda of the race for the Governor of Cesar because two of the parties that supported it (Democratic Pole and Democratic Hope) were also supporting Katia Ospino.

THE PYLON learned that on the day of his registration, July 29, Alexandra Pineda He asked both parties to withdraw the coavals. Even, on August 2, they issued a file with the new co-guarantees of Human Colombia, Patriotic Union, Comunes Party, We Are All Colombia, Colombian Communist Party and Colombian Workers Partyexcluding the Democratic Pole and Democratic Hope.

However, arguing that the deadlines had already expired, the Registrar’s Office made the decision not to accept his candidacy.

The delegates of the Registry argued that the Electoral Law provides that when the parties endorse two or more candidacies, “the first registration will be considered valid, unless the second is made with modifications”. The first registered was Katia OspinoThat is why they did not validate Alexandra Pineda’s registration.

By Deivis Caro

See also  Entrepreneurs and TV journalists in defense of the Cortina Country Club

You may also like

Swimming: Italian champion saved in ‘Boys’ 200m butterfly...

Plum marshmallows with walnuts – recipe of Lviv...

Triveneto industrial districts, +7.2% exports in the first...

Do you want to block Wilson Ruiz?

15-year-old girl, who was seriously injured in the...

Stabbed outside a club in the Cagliari area,...

Volunteers get ready for the National and Paranational...

Toronto Atp: Sinner wins the blue derby on...

Flames illuminated the night: 7 houses burned down

Due to lack of electricity, they block the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy