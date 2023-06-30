El Ruiz sucked us cock

Thirty-eight years ago, when the Ruiz river exploded and caused the debacle, there were no seismographs that today listen to it by the dozens. Less than the alarm networks that for years have guaranteed immediate evacuation to all residents of their area of ​​influence.

At that time, when the bataclan came, the warnings about the state of mind of the volcano were given by a German shepherd dog that they kept in the Refugio del Ruiz, at the foot of where the snow began.

Of course, it exploded and we are still waiting for someone to tell us the reasons the government of Belisario Betancur had for hiding the alert reports given by the seismograph that Martinelli had installed with the Swiss Red Cross in Murillo.

But instead, the tragedy has allowed the Colombian Geological Service to install all kinds of volcanic flow measuring devices, seismographs, gas analyzers, and to have access to a satellite that measures the thermal variations of the crater.

Thanks to these instruments and a body of expert geologists and scientists commanded by a gangly man from Pácora, a graduate in volcanoes and with a name that is impossible to forget, Macario Londoño, for the last 4 months they have kept us in suspense announcing what from the surface of the land they have been able to observe and detail the internal and external evolution of the Ruiz volcano and explain to us how close we were to being declared a red alert, because it seems that the sleeping lion of Manizales was about to throw off the lid and let us hear its hellish roar. He went through what is happening more and more in this modernity in which we live.

We got used to the routine of extraordinary bulletins, to Macario’s television interviews explaining with the skill of a seasoned newscaster commentator and as we gradually lost interest, we had to convince ourselves that Ruiz, on this occasion, sucked us off and nothing of what they explained to us that could happen became reality.

