El Salvador accumulates 27 medals in the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games

One day after the end of the XXIV edition of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, El Salvador has managed to accumulate 27 medals during the participation of its athletes in the various disciplines of the competition.

Of the total number of medals, 8 are gold, 3 silver and 16 bronze, placing the country in ninth place in the games medal table statistics.

The disciplines that were added to the medals obtained this day were: 1 silver in archery, 3 bronze in skating, 1 bronze in athletics, 1 silver in beach soccer and 1 bronze in women’s soccer.

