Home » El Salvador accumulates 300 days without homicides during the Exception Regime
News

El Salvador accumulates 300 days without homicides during the Exception Regime

by admin
El Salvador accumulates 300 days without homicides during the Exception Regime

Last Wednesday, July 19, it ended with zero homicides throughout the Salvadoran territory, adding a total of 300 days without deaths from violent causes since the implementation of the Exception Regime.

Since the beginning of this measure in March, the security elements have managed to capture more than 71,000 gang members and collaborators, which has restored an environment of tranquility and peace to Salvadorans.

It should be noted that, thanks to the Regime and other security measures, El Salvador has become one of the safest countries in the region and an international benchmark in security matters.

See also  Vatican: now Becciu under investigation for criminal association. Check the recording of a phone call with the Pope

You may also like

Santa Marta, in the top 5 most sustainable...

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX remains in holiday position

United States Announces $1.3 Billion Military Aid Package...

Real Madrid trains in Los Angeles in its...

Baby died of hyperthermia after being left in...

Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist...

Summer stage in the Kultur Hof: “Every evening...

Minister of Public Works tries to rehabilitate rail...

Bogotá: $20 million for those responsible for the...

Funding cancellation: Pantomimefestival Dresden fears

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy