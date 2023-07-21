El Salvador accumulates 300 days without homicides during the Exception Regime

Last Wednesday, July 19, it ended with zero homicides throughout the Salvadoran territory, adding a total of 300 days without deaths from violent causes since the implementation of the Exception Regime.

Since the beginning of this measure in March, the security elements have managed to capture more than 71,000 gang members and collaborators, which has restored an environment of tranquility and peace to Salvadorans.

It should be noted that, thanks to the Regime and other security measures, El Salvador has become one of the safest countries in the region and an international benchmark in security matters.

