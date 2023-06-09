Home » El Salvador adds a new day with zero homicides nationwide – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
Through social networks, the Police highlighted that there were no homicides on June 8 on a national scale.

According to the authorities, these positive results confirm the good results of the security measures implemented by the Government.

According to the official report, El Salvador has more than 365 days with zero homicides during the administration of the current President, Nayib Bukele, thanks to the implementation of strategies such as the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

PNC agents and elements of the Armed Forces remain deployed nationwide to guarantee the well-being of Salvadoran families.

