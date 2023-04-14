Through social networks, the Police reported that on April 13 it ended with zero homicides nationwide, a result attributed to the execution of the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

According to the PNC, so far in April there have been a total of 11 days without deaths due to violence.

He added that under the Exception Regime they have captured 67,203 gang members, including leaders and collaborators of criminal structures.

The security forces are deployed in different parts of the country, to carry out preventive patrols and locate terrorists and guarantee the well-being of the population.