Home News El Salvador adds a new day without registering homicides nationwide – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

El Salvador adds a new day without registering homicides nationwide – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

Through social networks, the Police reported that on April 13 it ended with zero homicides nationwide, a result attributed to the execution of the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

According to the PNC, so far in April there have been a total of 11 days without deaths due to violence.

He added that under the Exception Regime they have captured 67,203 gang members, including leaders and collaborators of criminal structures.

The security forces are deployed in different parts of the country, to carry out preventive patrols and locate terrorists and guarantee the well-being of the population.

See also  Also two prodigy twins among the 34 very good at the Copernicus high school in Udine

You may also like

The Lord of the Rings Gollum: PC requirements...

More than 3.5 million lives would be saved...

“I’m practicing for when it’s full.”

The Accademia della Crusca: “In Italy we are...

Maniema: COMICO provides assistance to detainees in Kindu...

How are the prices of the family basket...

Comprehensively deepening reform and expanding high-level opening to...

“Guy Ritchie told me not to memorize my...

Stink flowers bloomed in Haapsalu – Lääne Elu

Badminton will reach the National Games at a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy