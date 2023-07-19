Home » El Salvador adds another day without homicides
News

El Salvador adds another day without homicides

by admin
El Salvador adds another day without homicides

Last Tuesday, July 18, it ended without homicides on a national scale, adding a total of 138 days without deaths due to violent causes so far in 2023.

It should be noted that thanks to the security measures implemented by the Government of President Nayib Bukele, more than 71,000 gang members have been captured and an atmosphere of peace has been restored to Salvadorans.

Likewise, the first half of the year has marked the downward trend in the number of homicides. Currently, El Salvador has a homicide rate of 2.3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

See also  The farewell to Cimolai, a crowd in front of the church awaiting the funeral

You may also like

Beni: UNMAS destroys a plane bomb in the...

The YouTube Community Mourns the Loss of Annabelle...

Colombian economy grew in May

Deputy General Manager of China Taiping Insurance Investigated...

Springsteen concert: That’s how big ticket fraud went

Ministry of Education and Science: village schools with...

For homicides in Cartago, charges against 3 possible...

Ukraine needs 300 armored vehicles and 80 F-16...

They arrest a subject for assaulting a person...

Bahía Solano: they ask to investigate “white elephant”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy