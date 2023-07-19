El Salvador adds another day without homicides

Last Tuesday, July 18, it ended without homicides on a national scale, adding a total of 138 days without deaths due to violent causes so far in 2023.

It should be noted that thanks to the security measures implemented by the Government of President Nayib Bukele, more than 71,000 gang members have been captured and an atmosphere of peace has been restored to Salvadorans.

Likewise, the first half of the year has marked the downward trend in the number of homicides. Currently, El Salvador has a homicide rate of 2.3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

