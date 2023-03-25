Home News El Salvador advances steadily towards greater food security
El Salvador advances steadily towards greater food security

The Presidential Commissioner for Strategic Projects, Cristian Flores, held an important meeting this day with a representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in which strategies to achieve food security were discussed.

«With the vision of agriculture as a strategic project, a new development model for the country is established, and we accompany it. We are sowing the future,” said the FAO representative.

The authorities of El Salvador continue working so that the population has everything necessary to live with dignity, after years in which they survived from the anxiety left by previous efforts.

