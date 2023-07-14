Home » El Salvador and Honduras sign a trade agreement that facilitates air travel San Salvador-Roatán
The president of CEPAS, Federico Anliker, together with the deputy director of Flight Safety of the Civil Aviation Authority of El Salvador, Jaime Palomares, participates in the arrival ceremony of the new ATR 72-500 aircraft, to operate the San Salvador route – Roatan, from TAG Airlines.

“The Government of President Nayib Bukele has positioned El Salvador as an international benchmark in security, tourism and airport infrastructure development issues, this has allowed us to strengthen air connectivity and that our strategic partners such as Tag Airlines, place their trust in our country”, affirmed the president of CEPA.

“These aircraft are considered the most modern and efficient for operation on regional routes, which will contribute to the development of tourism and connectivity in Central America,” said the head of CEPA.

