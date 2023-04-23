El Salvador and Sweden join efforts to increase specialization and medical research

With the purpose of strengthening scientific research in the country, government authorities participated in a series of meetings for scientific collaboration between El Salvador and Sweden. This with the aim of promoting the research field in areas such as biomedicine, molecular biology, bioinformatics, biochemistry, among others, through the National Institute of Health of El Salvador.

For this, El Salvador is establishing alliances with institutions such as: Royal Institute of Technology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Karolinska Institute, University of Gothenburg, “Astrid Lindgren” Children’s Hospital. Through these alliances, the country seeks to expand tele-education in medicine and strengthen the training of Salvadoran specialists in various areas.

The director of the National Institute of Health, Xochitl Sandoval, expressed: “We appreciate the support that the Embassy of El Salvador in Sweden has given us to be able to carry out this important meeting and exchange. The articulated work always allows us to promote the transformations that our country needs and in favor of Salvadorans.