Ambassador Milena Mayorga highlighted the visit of Senator Marco Rubio, whose Republican representative regretted that the current government of Joe Biden distances strategic allies such as El Salvador from relations and promotes a leftist government.

“El Salvador anticipates a new cycle of relations with the United States. Thanks to Senator Marco Rubio for his historic visit. As President Nayib Bukele has always said, we only want a relationship based on respect,” said the ambassador of El Salvador to the United States.

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, held a meeting with the Republican Senator from Florida (United States), Marco Rubio, and with the recently appointed US Ambassador to El Salvador, William Duncan, in which they discussed topics of interest, such as public safety.

Rubio described the meeting with Bukele as “productive”, and at the same time criticized that the president of the United States, Democrat Joe Biden, “actively distances our allies” from the entire Central American region, which has been of interest to previous administrations US presidential.

The Republican senator made a strong call to the Government of the United States to support the democratic leaders in the region -such as President Nayib Bukele- who are fighting the scourge of gangs, which is a phenomenon that was born in the North American country.

“At a time when the Biden administration actively alienates our allies and chooses to appease murderous dictators in our region, it is important that we stand with the democratic leaders in our hemisphere who are leading the fight against murderous and criminal gangs in Central America.” , highlighted Rubio, according to the statement published by his press office.