El Salvador awakens to a new cultural era in the heart of the Historic Center – Diario La Huella

President Nayib Bukele’s announcement about the inauguration of the National Library of El Salvador (BINAES) marks a cultural milestone in the Historic Center. With an investment of $54 million donated by China, this architectural gem not only modernizes, but revitalizes the historic environment.

BINAES is not just a building, it is a link between history and the future. With a design that imitates an open book, it integrates harmoniously with the surrounding architecture. This project not only illuminates the mind with knowledge, but also the heart of the Historic Center.

President Bukele highlights that this library is the result of international cooperation, a gift from China that strengthens ties between nations. More than a depository of books, BINAES presents itself as a cultural beacon, a space where education and culture meet.

The strategic choice to locate it in the Historic Center demonstrates the president’s continued commitment to the revitalization of this area. A place that, since his tenure as mayor, he has sought to transform. BINAES thus becomes a tangible testimony of that vision of progress.

This architectural landmark, more than a building, is a declaration of intentions: A commitment to culture, education and connection with history.

This Tuesday at 8:00 pm, the country will witness the national broadcast inauguration of the National Library of El Salvador, the BINAES. President Bukele, in an early announcement, highlighted that this event will not only be a mere ceremonial act, but rather a revealing tour that explores how this library will become the cultural epicenter of the Historic Center.

A milestone that illuminates knowledge in the heart of the country!