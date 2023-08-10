El Salvador condemns the murder of a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Ecuador

The Government of El Salvador, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned and expressed concern about the assassination of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who aspired to the Presidency of the Republic of Ecuador.

El Salvador expressed its firm rejection of any act of violence that affects the peace and security of the Ecuadorian people.

Finally, the Government of El Salvador extended its sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Villavicencio and its solidarity with the people who were affected by the attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

