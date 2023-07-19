Home » El Salvador continues adding days without homicides
El Salvador continues adding days without homicides

by admin
This Tuesday, July 19, ended with zero homicides throughout the Salvadoran territory, according to official statistics from the authorities of the Security Cabinet of the Government of President Nayib Bukele.

With this new day without deaths due to violence, El Salvador registers three consecutive days without homicides, which correspond to the 16th, 17th and 18th of this month.

This new day without homicides adds to the 138 days without deaths at the hands of criminal structures that go from the beginning of the year, and to the 408 days without murders that have accumulated since President Nayib Bukele took office in 2019.

Since the Emergency Regime was approved, 301 days have been recorded without homicides in El Salvador, thanks to the joint work between the Police and the Armed Forces, who have removed more than 71,000 gang members from the streets.

