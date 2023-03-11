The downward trend in homicides continues with El Salvador, this Saturday the Police reported that on March 10 there were no deaths due to violence on a national scale.

The authorities emphasize that this achievement is attributed to the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

According to the PNC, 2023 is shaping up to be one of the safest years. January of this year became the safest in the 201-year history of El Salvador, closing with 11 homicides.

For their part, police officers and elements of the Armed Forces continue to be deployed in different parts of the country, with the aim of providing security and tranquility to Salvadorans.