El Salvador continues to receive tribulation from foreign ships that arrive in the country

The Government of President Nayib Bukele, through the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners, continues to provide timely attention to the crew of ships that arrive at the Port of Acajutla, in the department of Sonsonate.

“During this season, we continue to attend to the entry of ship crews into the Port of Acajutla. -AGIA IOANNA, flag of the Marshall Islands with 23 crew members from Nicaragua. -CIELO DI HANOI, flag of Liberia with 22 crew members from Guatemala”, indicated the General Directorate of Migration and Aliens.

On August 2, immigration care and entry control was also provided to 22 crew members aboard the cargo ship MV GENCO AQUITAINE, flying the Marshall Islands flag, coming from Puerto Manzanillo, Mexico.

El Salvador receives hundreds of ships from different parts of the world that arrive at the Port of Acajutla, department of Sonsonate, mainly for the import of various products and merchandise.

The General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners is constantly modernizing to provide effective and timely care to ship crews thanks to the Government of President Nayib Bukele.

During this holiday season, more than 450 Immigration officers are serving a daily average of 52,000 travelers who enter and leave the country through the seven land borders, two airports, five seaports, and three immigration control delegations.

For example, the San Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez International Airport is registering more than 6,000 daily entries of foreign nationals visiting El Salvador on these August holidays.

A new system of light indicators has been installed at the Migration windows of the International Airport that reinforces the attention times for travelers when they carry out their immigration registration, thus further reinforcing order and agility in the procedure.