El Salvador continues with positive results in security – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

El Salvador continues with positive results in security

El Salvador continues with the good results in public security since April ended with 24 days without homicides, as a result of the strategic work of the Government.

This month there were also 11 consecutive days in which no murders were reported, one of the longest periods recorded in the country. The days in which this record was given was from April 6 to 16.

Last year, during that month, 21 murders were recorded, while April 2023 closed with 10, that is, it achieved a reduction of more than 50%. According to the PNC, of ​​the 10 homicides that occurred in April 2023, nine have been solved and those responsible are already in prison.

Since the Exception Regime began, the authorities have captured more than 68,000 gang members, seized more than 2,690 firearms, more than 3,570 vehicles, and 16,437 cell phones.

