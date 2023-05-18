Home » El Salvador continues without registering deaths due to Covid-19 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

El Salvador continues without registering deaths due to Covid-19 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

Impacts: 1

Through social networks, the Ministry of Health reported that the downward trend in deaths due to Covid-19 continues in El Salvador, ending on May 17 without any lethality, an achievement that they attribute to the implementation of different measures for the prevention of said disease.

The MINSAL reiterated to Salvadorans that in the event of any symptom or suspicion of the virus, go to the nearest health center or call the 123 Medical Emergency System.

He also asked that they continue to implement preventive measures in the face of the pandemic to avoid a regrowth.

The health personnel carry out community screenings and vaccinations, which benefit the inhabitants of different municipalities on a regular basis.

See also  Ticket office closed for three days "Events unpredictable for us"

You may also like

EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 17/05/2023, 16:20...

The first documented kisses occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500...

In Aguachica, 12 minors were poisoned by an...

The course is set again

Nobody claims the body of Junior Roldán alias...

Minor injured in student fight at an educational...

The richness of biodiversity in Guangxi ranks third...

China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an

The social fabric – breaking latest news

We have National Senior Bowling Champions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy