El Salvador continues without registering deaths due to Covid-19 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Through social networks, the Ministry of Health reported that the downward trend in deaths due to Covid-19 continues in El Salvador, ending on June 24 without any lethality, an achievement that they attribute to the implementation of different measures for the prevention of said disease.

MINSAL reiterated to Salvadorans that in the event of any symptom or suspicion of the virus, go to the nearest health center or call the 123 Medical Emergency System.

He also asked that they continue to implement preventive measures in the face of the pandemic to avoid a regrowth.

The health personnel carry out community screenings and vaccinations, which benefit the inhabitants of different municipalities on a regular basis.

