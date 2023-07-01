El Salvador debuts with a draw in men’s soccer at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

The health of the national and international athletes participating in the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games, San Salvador 2023 is very important for the Government of President Nayib Bukele, which is why it has instructed its health teams to verify, for For example, the condition of the water in the pools where the swimming contests are held and thus avoid discomfort and health problems for the competitors.

With this guideline, the staff verifies the acidity and chlorine level in the different pools to establish if it is in the optimal range for the Olympic competitions to take place.

The PH is an important control parameter that measures the levels of alkalinity or acidity of drinking water, which, when found in unsuitable values, can cause irritation to the skin and eyes of people who swim or submerge in a pool.

“To guarantee the health of the athletes participating in the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games, San Salvador 2023, we carry out daily acidity and chlorine inspections in the different sports venues.”, indicates the Ministry of Health.

As in the swimming pools, the health personnel are stationed in the different sports venues where the competitions take place to attend to any emergency due to an accident or any imbalance that an athlete may present.

Professionals, especially from the Emergency Medical System (SEM), Solidarity Fund for Health (FOSALUD) and teams from the Ministry of Health are active from the early hours of the day: they check blood pressure, heart rate, lung function among other.

They also perform cures in case of scratches due to friction or falls caused during competitions.

During the development of the games, the health personnel, in coordination with the Civil Protection System and the organizers of the Games, have provided care in cases of dizziness, headache, muscle pain, dehydration and weakness, among others.

