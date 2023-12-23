El Salvador denounces opponents plan to remove Nayib Bukele | AlMomento.net

The Citizen Resistance Movement (MRC) is determined to remove presidential candidate Nayib Bukele from office, even if he wins the upcoming presidential elections in El Salvador on February 4, 2024. According to media reports, the opposition plans to obtain more deputies in order to oust Bukele before he assumes a new mandate.

The MRC, which supports businessman Joel Humberto Sánchez as a presidential candidate, is aiming to prevent Bukele from being inaugurated on June 1, 2024, by gaining the majority in the Legislative Assembly and removing him from office on May 1, 2024.

Ronal Umaña, leader of the MRC, has urged opposition candidates to carry out this action during the installation session of the next Legislative Assembly. In a virtual meeting, Umaña asked ARENA candidate Jacqueline Peñate if she would back a motion to dismiss Bukele, to which Peñate replied “of course yes.”

Bukele, the presidential candidate for Nuevas Ideas (NI), is currently the favorite to win the presidential election, with surveys showing a favorable voting intention of more than 60 percent. However, the opposition questions the constitutionality of Bukele seeking immediate presidential reelection after a ruling by the Constitutional Chamber enabled it.

The president’s party is expected to obtain the majority of seats in the Legislative Assembly, although there could be a vote of punishment against the group for violating the constitution. Some analysts believe that the NI party may struggle to reach the majority of seats, especially when they control most of the electoral propaganda.

Former presiding judge of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), Eugenio Chicas, highlighted that the government and the NI party control 90 percent of electoral advertising, potentially impacting the fairness of the election.

As the presidential election in El Salvador approaches, the political landscape appears to be increasingly contentious and the outcome uncertain. Political tensions are running high, and it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming months.

Share this: Facebook

X

