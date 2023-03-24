Home News El Salvador expects the arrival of 78,000 visitors during Holy Week 2023
News

El Salvador expects the arrival of 78,000 visitors during Holy Week 2023

by admin
El Salvador expects the arrival of 78,000 visitors during Holy Week 2023

During the presentation of the 2023 Vacation Plan, which will be in force for Easter, the heads of different government institutions stated that 78,000 visitors are expected to arrive during these vacations.

The head of Tourism, Morena Valdez, explained that the arrival of these visitors will represent a total of $94 million in foreign currency. For his part, the director of the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA), Federico Anliker, said: “This is the result of the successful strategies of President Nayib Bukele, in terms of security, tourism and significant investment in airport infrastructure ” .

It should be noted that so far in 2023, the El Salvador International Airport has served more than 800,000 arriving, departing, connecting and transfer travelers, which means an 11% increase compared to 2022.

See also  Xi Jinping Attends the 90th Anniversary Celebration Ceremony of the Central Party School and the 2023 Spring Semester Opening Ceremony and Delivers an Important Speech_Headline-Jiangmen, China

You may also like

AMD unveils new details on FSR 3, aims...

Massive protests in France force the cancellation of...

Fear of default by European banks drags stocks

Teachers and principals attacked, Valditara: “Worrying escalation, but...

One injured in a serious traffic accident in...

Suspend arrest warrants against FARC dissident negotiators

“We wanted Keanu Reeves to be like Gene...

Violent protests in France postpone the visit of...

Boyacá Police published poster of the most wanted...

Anarchist procession tomorrow, checks already in place in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy