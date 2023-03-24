During the presentation of the 2023 Vacation Plan, which will be in force for Easter, the heads of different government institutions stated that 78,000 visitors are expected to arrive during these vacations.

The head of Tourism, Morena Valdez, explained that the arrival of these visitors will represent a total of $94 million in foreign currency. For his part, the director of the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA), Federico Anliker, said: “This is the result of the successful strategies of President Nayib Bukele, in terms of security, tourism and significant investment in airport infrastructure ” .

It should be noted that so far in 2023, the El Salvador International Airport has served more than 800,000 arriving, departing, connecting and transfer travelers, which means an 11% increase compared to 2022.