El Salvador guarantees commercial flow during the August festivities

Ago 05, 2023, 15:47 pm

Within the framework of the August 2023 Vacation Plan, the General Directorate of Customs guarantees the flow of trade through the different border points, ports and airports in the country.

“During the #PlanVacaciónAugust2023, from Customs we are working 24/7 to guarantee that the entry of visitors into the El Salvador International Airport is fast and effective and that the facilitation of trade does not stop at any border point,” Customs detailed.

Likewise, the institution has deployed more than 450 elements nationwide to provide adequate attention to visitors and avoid setbacks in commercial traffic, allowing customs processes to be efficient and fluid.

