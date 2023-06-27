El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Lateinamerika, Mexiko, Mittelamerika: onda-info 567

Facebook

Hello! From summery Berlin, Knut welcomes you to the onda-info 567.

Every year on June 26th is the “International Day of the United Nations in Support of Victims of Torture”. We took this as an opportunity to take a look at our archive and came across an interview with Laura Melchor from the Mexican human rights organization Codigo DH. In it, Laura Melchor explains how torture is a common practice in Mexico and how her organization supports victims of torture.

Our two longer contributions take us to Central America, to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Darius Ossami reports on how the state of emergency in El Salvador is increasingly being used to persecute environmentalists. His report is based on an interview with the Salvadoran environmental activist Vidalina Morales, conducted by Antonia Rodriguez from the Munich Ökubüro.

Martin Reischke takes us to Honduras, where left-wing President Xiomara Castro has promised to set up an international commission to investigate corruption. Martin examines the extent to which the fight against In all Latin American countries there are cases of corruption. There are minor everyday cases of corruption such as police checks. But important politicians, public prosecutors and judges are also repeatedly involved in crimes such as drug trafficking. The unpunished corruption of people in positions of power is particularly problematic, as it keeps the population disenchanted with politics.

But before that, a message from Markus about the elections in Guatemala.

The ondistas wish you an interesting half hour.

