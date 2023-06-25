Home » El Salvador has modern sports venues for the San Salvador 2023 Games
News

El Salvador has modern sports venues for the San Salvador 2023 Games

by admin
El Salvador has modern sports venues for the San Salvador 2023 Games

The party for the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games has already begun, and the country shows off its best venues to host the athletes who will participate in this competition.

One of the most outstanding renovations was the one experienced by the Jorge “Mágico” González Stadium, which experienced the spectacular opening of the Games on Friday night.

The Saturnino Bengoa Ball Park also looks spectacular, the first baseball games are taking place here this Saturday.

Swimming competitions were held on this day at the Ciudad Merlio Sports Center.

Another of the outstanding scenarios is also the “José Adolfo Pineda” National Gymnasium, where basketball games are played. It has a modern led screen and a totally new stave.

The Coliseum of the University of El Salvador was also remodeled, here the judo competition is held.

Likewise, the discipline of weight lifting is carried out in Cuna del Mágico González.

See also  Create New Opportunities and Promote New Development_ 东方富网

You may also like

New proceedings before the BVerfG

The United States draws a difficult tie against...

The memes left by the final between Millionaires...

The girl went to bed after checking the...

Childcare: When companies step in | News.at

They captured a ‘cable stealer’ in Manaure

UN warns of unprecedented famine

Herbert Esmahan announces his candidacy as deputy for...

The best of music this week

Lishui, Zhejiang: Beautiful villages come into painting

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy