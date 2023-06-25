El Salvador has modern sports venues for the San Salvador 2023 Games

The party for the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games has already begun, and the country shows off its best venues to host the athletes who will participate in this competition.

One of the most outstanding renovations was the one experienced by the Jorge “Mágico” González Stadium, which experienced the spectacular opening of the Games on Friday night.

The Saturnino Bengoa Ball Park also looks spectacular, the first baseball games are taking place here this Saturday.

Swimming competitions were held on this day at the Ciudad Merlio Sports Center.

Another of the outstanding scenarios is also the “José Adolfo Pineda” National Gymnasium, where basketball games are played. It has a modern led screen and a totally new stave.

The Coliseum of the University of El Salvador was also remodeled, here the judo competition is held.

Likewise, the discipline of weight lifting is carried out in Cuna del Mágico González.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

