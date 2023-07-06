Home » “El Salvador has worked hard to take this event forward”: Yulimar Rojas, Venezuelan athlete
The Venezuelan athlete, Yulimar Rojas, highlighted the work that El Salvador did to carry out the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, assuring that the competitions have been excellent, and that she has felt the reception of Salvadorans since she arrived.

“Since I arrived I have received many expressions of affection, great warmth, much love, it has been very important to me, it has been a great experience,” said Rojas after winning gold in the triple jump, breaking the record of 14.92 held by the Colombian Catherine Ibarguen since the 2018 Barranquilla Games, and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Yulimar Rojas also highlighted the Salvadoran public that came to witness the competitions at the Jorge “Mágico” González Stadium.

“I am very happy to come to El Salvador, to see so many people waiting, to see the stands full, and that an excellent competition was held,” he said.

Rojas added that “El Salvador has worked hard to take this event forward,” acknowledged the new triple jump champion, Yulimar Rojas, and stressed that she would love to jump again on the track of “Mágico” González.

After Panama declined to hold the Central American and Caribbean Games, El Salvador assumed the responsibility of holding the sporting event, and in just a year and a half, the country carried out the necessary work to have the venues ready in the that now the athletes of the region are competing for the medals of San Salvador 2023.

