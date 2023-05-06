El Salvador improves its risk rating – Diario La Página

El Salvador has taken strategic steps in its fiscal consolidation plan, this is reflected in the improvement of its main fiscal indicators and its strategic debt management, an example is the successful early purchase and punctual payment of bonds maturing in 2023. These actions demonstrate not only its ability to pay, but also the savings of more than $280 million in amortization and interest from the 2023 and 2025 bonds.

As a result of the steps taken, this Friday the risk rating agency Fitch Ratings has improved El Salvador’s credit rating in three steps, going from CC to CCC+. In addition, media specialized in financial markets have praised the steps that the Bukele government is taking to consolidate its public finances.

In its publication, the rating agency assures that “a payment default no longer seems likely”, noting that the fiscal and external liquidity positions have improved compared to previous analyzes carried out by Fitch.

In addition, it is highlighted that El Salvador has reduced its fiscal deficit by more than halfgoing to 2.5% of GDP in 2022, from 5.5% in 2021 and 10.1% in 2020. All this as part of the fiscal consolidation that is taking place in the country, which has been driven by solid tax collection with the execution of the Anti-evasion and Anti-smuggling plans and the restriction on public spending, making it more efficient.

Fitch points out that the risks of external debt have decreased, as a consequence of the early purchase of 2023 and 2025 bonds. It also mentions that the Salvadoran government has reduced its public debt by more than four points, placing it at 75.9% of GDP at the end of 2022.ensuring that fiscal consolidation will continue this year and that public debt will continue to decline in the coming years.

In a recent publication, Bloomberg has highlighted the popularity of President Bukele on Wall Street and other international markets, based on the fact that El Salvador is the country with the best-yielding bonds in recent months, advancing on a sustainable path of decline in its risk country.